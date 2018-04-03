Bellatrix starts up Alder Flats phase 2; trims capex, production guidance

Bellatrix Exploration (BXE -1.3% ) says the Phase 2 expansion project of the Alder Flats gas plant is fully commissioned and has begun selling volumes.

BXE says the project more than doubles throughput capacity at Alder Flats to 230M cf/day from 110M cf/day, was brought onstream safely ahead of schedule and delivered ~5% under budget.

BXE expects the redirection of natural gas volumes from more expensive third-party plants to deliver reductions in 2018 production expenditures to $7.65-$8.00/boe, and sees the Phase 2 completion driving improved revenue generation through additional higher margin natural gas liquids extraction.

Also, BXE reduces its anticipated capex budget to $55M-$60M from an earlier range of $65M-$80M, which in turn lowers its annual average production guidance by 1K-1.5K boe/day to 34K-35.5K boe/day.