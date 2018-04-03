GM rallies after strong March in the U.S.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is up 2.62% after reporting a 16% jump in U.S. sales during March to 296,341 units to smash estimates from research firms.

While the month did contain an extra selling day, the company impressed by posting double-digit sales growth for the Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands.

By model, the Chevrolet Equinox (32K), Silverado-C/K pickup line (52K) and Traverse (15K) saw strong demand. On the EV front, Bolt sales were 1,774 units and Volt sales were 1,782 units.

GM's YTD sales were up 3.8% Y/Y to 715,794 units at the end of March.