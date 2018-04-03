CVD Equipment up 2% on Q4 results

CVD Equipment (CVV +2.2% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 34% Y/Y to $9.8M.

Gross margin declined by 124 bps to 44.9% and overall operating margin improved by 563 bps to 16.15%.

Backlog as of 31 December 2017 was $15.5M.

2018 Outlook: gross margin 38-40%.

"To summarize, 2017 was a truly satisfying year for CVD. Our strategy of diversification by focusing on opportunities with both new and existing customers throughout the year resulted in 64.4% of our orders coming from customers other than our large aerospace component supplier compared to only 22% in 2016", said CFO Glen Charles.

