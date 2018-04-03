CNBC: Snap in talks to open Saudi office

Snap (SNAP -4% ) is set to make an early move into Saudi Arabia, having held advanced talks to open an office in the country, CNBC reports.

It would become one of the first Western social media firms to set up a physical presence there.

Along with an office, the report says, the company is developing a content deal with Saudi youth empowerment organization MiSK which would provide Snapchat workshops and training to develop domestic content.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on a West Coast leg of a U.S. visit that includes meeting with reps from film, entertainment and technology.