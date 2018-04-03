Daqo New Energy inks supply deal for ultra-high-quality polysilicon

Daqo New Energy (DQ +4.8% ) signs an agreement to supply China's Longi Green Energy Technology with 39.6K metric tons of polysilicon through 2020 for use in the production of high-efficiency monocrystalline modules; financial details are not disclosed.

DQ also recently announced plans for expanding production by at least 12K metric tons in less than 18-months that will be dedicated to supplying producers of high-efficiency monocrystalline wafers due to continued strong demand.

DQ has said that the Phase 3B expansion at its Xinjiang, China, facility was expected to start pilot production in H1 2019, which will lead to a total annual nameplate capacity of more than 30K metric tons by Q2 2019.