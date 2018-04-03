DoJ asks Supreme Court to drop Microsoft case due to CLOUD Act

The Department of Justice files a motion with the Supreme Court related to the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) case involving overseas data.

The DoJ wants the court to vacate the prior Court of Appeals judgment and dismiss the case due to last week’s passage of the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act.

The DoJ says the CLOUD Act now governs the warrant at the heart of the dispute, which traces back to 2014 when prosecutors took Microsoft to court to access suspects’ emails that were stored overseas. The Appeals court ruled in Microsoft’s favor in 2016, and the DoJ appealed that decision to the Supreme Court.

The DoJ went ahead and issued a new warrant for the Microsoft data last week and says that warrant is covered under the CLOUD Act.

Microsoft shares are up 0.4% .

Previously: Supreme Court seems split on Microsoft data case (Feb. 27)