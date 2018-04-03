Rowan +3% as Shell hires rig for North Sea work

Rowan Cos. (RDC +3.1% ) is rising after securing a drilling contract for the Rowan Viking rig with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for plugging and abandonment work in the U.K.

RDC says the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig will carry out a five-well program on the Goldeneye platform in the central North Sea which ceased production in 2011.

The contract is expected to start in June 2018 and continue for ~100 days following completion of the Rowan Viking’s current project with Lundin Petroleum in Norway.