Cellectis to continue CAR T collaboration with Allogene; shares up 18%

Cellectis (CLLS +17.8% ) is up on more than triple normal volume in response to its announcement that its CAR T development partnership with Pfizer, consummated in 2014, will continue with Allogene Therapeutics. Earlier today, Pfizer announced an asset contribution deal with Allogene.

The company says Allogene will assume the Pfizer contract including exclusive rights to develop and commercialize previously defined allogeneic UCART programs directed at specific targets.

Cellectis remains eligible to receive up to $2.8B in milestones ($185M per target for 15 targets) and tiered high single-digit royalties on net sales.

