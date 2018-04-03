Singapore Airbnb hosts fined for violating rental law

Two Airbnb (Private:AIRB) hosts in Singapore were fined $45,800 each for violating the country’s apartment rental rules.

Singapore law prohibits public housing rentals for under six months, or private housing rentals under three months, without permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

But the URA is trying to work out how to clarify the legal gray area of Airbnb-type rentals. A proposed regulatory framework is in development and could involve an input stage to hear from homeowners and Airbnb and its rivals.

