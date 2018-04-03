UK Manufacturing PMI rises to 55.1 in March

UK manufacturing sector PMI rose to 55.1 in March, compared to forecasts for a reading of 54.8 highlighting that output growth picked up, but was offset by slower increases in both new orders and employment.

“The latest PMI survey provided further evidence that UK manufacturing has entered a softer growth phase so far this year,” IHS Markit director Rob Dobson said.

“With cost inflationary pressures also moderating to provide some respite for margins, the sector looks set to make further slow and steady progress as we head through the spring,” Dobson concluded.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP