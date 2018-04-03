Piper Jaffray analyst says don't worry about Trump v. Amazon

Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson says investors shouldn’t worry about President Trump’s continued criticism of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Key quote: “Nothing can be certain, except death and taxes … and more Trump tweets on Amazon. Sales tax collection changes would have limited impact.”

The firm surveyed 2K U.S. consumers and found only 5% see sales tax as a critical factor in deciding where to shop.

Amazon shares are down 0.1% .

