Adamas Pharma launches late-stage study of GOCOVRI in MS; shares up 4%

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Adamas Pharmaceuticals' (ADMS +4.2% ) GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with walking impairment.

The primary endpoint of the 540-subject study is timed 25 foot walk (T25FW) compared to placebo. Two once-daily doses (137 mg and 274 mg) will be evaluated. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is September 2019.

The FDA approved GOCOVRI in August 2017 for dyskinesia (uncontrolled movements) in Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa-based therapy.

