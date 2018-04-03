Europe manufacturing PMI at 56.6 in March

Europe's manufacturing boom stumbled to an eight-month low of 56.6 in March as optimism waned and demand ebbed owing to a powerful winter storm, but expansion was still broad-based across the continent.

The March survey showed growth in cost pressures for UK factories and their selling prices cooled, something that may reassure Bank of England officials who are keeping an eye on inflation pressures.

Most economists polled by Reuters think the central bank is likely to raise interest rates to a new post-financial crisis high of 0.75 percent in May.

Source: Investing.com

EWP, HEWP