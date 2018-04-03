Spotify opens at $165.90, near $30B valuation

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has opened for trading on the NYSE at $165.90.

With 177M shares outstanding, that equates to a valuation just short of $30B ($29.4B to be closer to exact).

That opens a new phase in the unusual saga of the music streamer's direct IPO, where it lists shares on the exchange for trading without typical roadshows and underwriting from investment banks.

Opening indications had been climbing through late morning until hitting the $167/$170 range.

It had gotten a reference price this morning from the exchange of $132, meaning the stock is nominally "up" 26%.

RBC last week came in with a strong price target of $220, while MKM added a $200 price target shortly after.

Updated 1:24 p.m.: In the past half hour, shares have settled to mostly trade between $160-$161/share.