Australia's central bank continues its longest run of 20 months of unchanged interest rates at record low of 1.5% in April policy meeting.

Inflation is likely to remain subdued for some time, reflecting low growth in labor costs and strong competition in retailing," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe in a brief statement.

A Reuters poll of 45 analysts taken last week found around half expected a rise late this year, with the rest tipping a prolonged pause to 2019.

Source: Investing.com