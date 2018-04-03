Reuters: EPA gives Andeavor 'hardship' waiver from biofuels regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency has exempted oil refiner Andeavor (ANDV +1.4% ) from complying with U.S. biofuels regulations, a waiver historically reserved for small operations in financial trouble, Reuters reports.

The exemption, which reportedly applies to the three smallest of ANDV’s 10 refineries, would mark the first evidence of the EPA freeing a large, profitable company from the costly mandates of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

The EPA exemption, granted about a month ago, could reduce ANDV’s regulatory costs by more than $50M this year, according to the report.