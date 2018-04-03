MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0400.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.059650.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.029560.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0240.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02150.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.021030.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.030080.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0380.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.042490.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.03050.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.048420.
Payable Apr. 30; for shareholders of record Apr. 18; ex-div Apr. 17.