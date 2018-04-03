Macquarie upgrades Eldorado with potential M&A in the mix

Macquarie recommends that investors increase their exposure to Eldorado Resorts (ERI +3.9% ), even after the 77% one-year run-up in share price.

The analyst team points to the strong accretive M&A record of the company and sees more margin opportunities ahead.

If Eldorado doesn't snap up more properties, the casino company is seen as being on the other side of the equation as a potential target of a larger player such as Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) or Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). "While we peg this as a low probability, we still believe there is a chance given ERI’s exposure and positioning (#1 in Reno, #2 in Black Hawk, #2 in Columbus, #2 in South Florida)," reasons the firm.

Macquarie upgrades Eldorado to Outperform and takes its price target up $1 to $40.