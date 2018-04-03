BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0460.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0505.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BFY) - $0.0490.

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BLH) - $0.0025.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - $0.0605.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) - $0.0595.

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNJ) - $0.0635.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) - $0.0555.

Payable May 1; for shareholders of record Apr. 16; ex-div Apr. 13.

Press Release