Barclay warns on ManpowerGroup

Barclays lowers ManpowerGroup (MAN +0.1% ) to an Underweight rating due in the part to the expectation for underperformance in comparison to Robert Half International (upgraded to Overweight).

"While MAN’s +6% revenue growth in FY17 was solid, tough comps and increasing competition in key markets limit the likelihood of acceleration in our view," writes Manak Patnaik. "While MAN has always been levered to the European recovery, we think most have modeled in the good news," adds the analyst.

The new price target on ManpowerGroup from Barclays is $66.