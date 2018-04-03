Runaway NCAA title game pacing to all-time low TV ratings

The ratings extravaganza that is March Madness -- the NCAA men's basketball tournament -- is coming to an anticlimactic end, with last night's championship game pacing to an all-time ratings low for Turner networks (TWX -0.3% ).

Part of the problem may have been that the game wasn't a thriller. Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62; the game wasn't too close at halftime and the lead widened from there. It also tipped off late for a work night, after 9 p.m. ET.