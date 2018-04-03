Barfresh Food Group up 7% on Q4 results

Barfresh Food Group ([[OTCQB:BRFH]] +7.4% ) reported revenue increase of 161% Y/Y to $0.38M.

Gross profit for FY17 was $0.91M (+46% Y/Y)

Operating loss for Q4 & FY17 was $2.3M (+11.4% Y/Y) & $8.91 (+10.27% Y/Y) respectively.

Cash & cash equivalents of $1.3M & no debt.

Company's business grew as a result of the introduction of Bulk Easy Pour product in early 2017 also by expanding their relationship with Sysco Corporation, a major broad line food distributor.

Net income for FY17 was $1.99M (+37% Y/Y); GAAP EPS -$0.08 (+27.27% Y/Y)

