Celgene underperforms after COO exit

It's more negative than positive, says Mizuho bull Salim Syed, who isn't thrilled the company isn't giving any additional color behind the move. He also notes Q1 is over and the company still hasn't said anything about full-year guidance.

RBC's Brian Abrahams isn't too surprised to see someone from senior management axed given a series of recent missteps. The firing of Scott Smith shows a "seriousness about making hard decisions."

Source: Bloomberg

CELG -1% , with the IBB down just marginally and the XLV up 0.6% .

