Reuters: NY state comptroller continues to push Exxon for climate details

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1% ) is pressed for more details about its response to climate change by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who last year led a campaign that convinced a majority of XOM shareholders to ask the company to detail risks it could face from global warming.

XOM recently has tried to placate investor concerns, including producing a report in February outlining how global oil demand could drop sharply by 2040, but Reuters reports DiNapoli’s co-director of corporate governance Patrick Doherty sent a letter to XOM calling on the company to cut greenhouse gas emissions and sought a “full understanding of Exxon Mobil’s planning and preparation to operate in a carbon constrained economy and in a changing climate."

A New York State fund overseen by DiNapoli, which owns ~11.5M XOM shares, withdrew a climate resolution for this year’s proxy ahead of the company’s February report.