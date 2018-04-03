Notable activist investor knocks on the door at Hyundai

Elliot Management discloses that it holds a stake of more than $1B in South Korean automaker Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF).

The activist firm isn't wasting any time, posting the statement below on its view of the company.

"As a major investor, Elliott is pleased that Hyundai Motor Group has taken a first step towards an improved and more sustainable corporate structure. While this step is encouraging, more needs to be done to benefit the companies and stakeholders. Elliott calls on management to share a more detailed roadmap as to how it will improve corporate governance, optimize balance sheets, and enhance capital returns at each of the companies. Elliott looks forward to engaging with management and other stakeholders directly on these issues, and to offering recommendations regarding the proposed plan."