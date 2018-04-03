Westmoreland Coal says eyeing financing options, including Chapter 11

Westmoreland Coal (WLB -20.6% ) plunges after saying it continues to explore changes to its capital structure, including possibly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as "substantial doubt exists as to our ability to continue as a going concern."

WLB also says it suspended its search for a permanent CEO until the conclusion of capital structure negotiations.

Also, WLB's 10-K discloses provisions for the sale of an additional 1M short tons through 2018 through an amended contract while also lowering the amount of revenue recognized under the contract in 2017 as revenue recognition was deferred into 2018, when the lower priced coal tons will be sold.