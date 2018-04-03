Schlumberger a Buy after recent share weakness, SunTrust says

Schlumberger (SLB +1.1% ) is higher after SunTrust upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with an $80 price target, as recent weakness has created an attractive entry point with the stock ~4% below its 2016 lows.

Given that SLB is the largest, most diversified oilfield services company, it tends to be one of the best stocks to own in down markets for investors who still want exposure to the industry, SunTrust's Ken Sill says.

SLB is not immune to Q1 weather-related delays in completions and disruptions to sand supplies, but Sill expects sand supply disruptions to be mitigated by increasing in-basin sand supplies in the Permian Basin over the next few quarters.