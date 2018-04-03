Trump repeats Amazon claims to White House reporters (updated)

President Trump tells reporters at the White House that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) isn’t paying the USPS a fair rate.

Trump: “The post office is losing billions of dollars … because it delivers packages for Amazon at a very low rate. If you look at the cost that we’re subsidizing, we’re giving a subsidy to Amazon.”

Trump didn’t offer any details about a report he cited to back up his claims.

In 2017, the U.S. Postal Service reported $69.6B in revenue, which was down $1.8B on the year, driven largely by accelerated declines in First-Class and Marketing Mail.

The Shipping and Packages business increased $2.1B, or 11.8%, to $19.5B.

Amazon shares are up 1.2% .

Update: Five sources tell Bloomberg that there aren’t any active discussions within the White House about going after Amazon.

The sources aren’t aware of any discussions about legal or regulatory actions against Amazon.

Trump expressed a desire last summer to raise Postal Service rates for delivering Amazon’s packages, but staff explained that the Postal Service is independent and its rates are set by a commission.