Calumet Specialty Products reports $84M loss in revised Q4 earnings report

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT +0.7% ) says it suffered a larger Q4 loss than it first reported four weeks ago, losing $83.6M, or $1.06/share, vs. $79.6M, or $1.10/share, in the year-ago quarter and $64.9M, or $0.82/share, stated in its original Q4 report.

CLMT says in the 10-K form that much of the loss was due to $206.9M in non-cash impairment charges tied to the revaluation of several facilities and a $6.1M adjustment for bad debt reserves.

Q4 EBITDA was $41.2M, better than the $27.7M reported in the year-ago quarter but revised down from $60.1M in the original earnings report; other quarterly metrics reported by the company last month did not change.

CMT attributes the mistake that prompted the revisions to “the ongoing implementation and associated learning process related to our new enterprise resource planning system."