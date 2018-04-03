BofAML estimates Apple can save $500M a year using its own PC chips

Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can save $500M each year by switching from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to in-house PC chips for even half its Macs.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan says the switch could lower the material cost of Macs by $40 to $50 each.

Firm reiterates a Buy rating on Apple with a $220 price target.

Apple shares are up 1.1% to $168.45.

