U.S. automakers make gains in March

U.S. auto sales outpaced expectations in March as consumers showed strong demand for SUVs and trucks once again.

Detroit majors General Motors (GM +2.8% ), Ford (F +2.4% ) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU +9% ) all posted strong sales, while Japanese automakers Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Honda (HMC +1.3% ) and Toyota (TM +1.2% ) also showed solid sales growth. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) blew everyone away with a 18% Y/Y pop, while German peers BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) lost market share during the month.

There's also Tesla (TSLA +5.9% ) in with its highly-anticipated Q1 deliveries/production update. The EV automaker indicated that Model 3 production is cranking along well enough that it won't need an equity or debt raise this year. In the EV arena, Model 3 sales are now outpacing those for the GM Bolt.

Across the industry, Kelley Blue Book estimates that transaction prices were up 2% Y/Y during March to $35,285 per vehicle.

Wards Auto's analysis: "Supported by solid economic fundamentals, and boosted by rising retail incentives and continued strong fleet deliveries, U.S. light-vehicle sales surged to a 17.4 million-unit seasonally adjusted annual rate in March. The SAAR was the strongest since December’s 17.8 million units, and well above year-ago’s 16.7 million."

30 out of the 37 publicly-traded auto supplier stocks with a market cap of over $300M are higher on the day, led by Dana (DAN +4.3% ), Lear (LEA +3.3% ), Autolive (ALV +3.6% ) and American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +3.3% ).

