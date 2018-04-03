Baker Hughes +4% after winning second upgrade in as many days

Baker Hughes (BHGE +4% ) is higher after Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $39 price target, raised from $35, citing relative valuation, balance sheet strength and the company's capital light business model.

Piper analyst says expectations for BHGE have been "substantially recalibrated to a more realistic baseline."

It marks the second analyst upgrade in as many days for BHGE, after BofA Merrill Lynch hiked shares to Buy from Neutral yesterday.