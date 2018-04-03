Baker Hughes +4% after winning second upgrade in as many days

Baker Hughes (BHGE +4%) is higher after Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $39 price target, raised from $35, citing relative valuation, balance sheet strength and the company's capital light business model.
Piper analyst says expectations for BHGE have been "substantially recalibrated to a more realistic baseline."
It marks the second analyst upgrade in as many days for BHGE, after BofA Merrill Lynch hiked shares to Buy from Neutral yesterday.
At the same time, the firm downgrades Weatherford (WFT +0.5%) to Neutral from Overweight, with Herbert saying the company's turnaround is taking longer than expected and its balance sheet is "prodigiously heavy."
Now read: Weatherford Earnings Preview »