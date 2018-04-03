Goldman Sachs building commercial banking business

On the heels of its move into retail banking, and with a mandate to find revenue growth outside of traditional investment banking and trading, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is quietly plotting to become a player in commercial banking, writes Liz Hoffman in the WSJ.

To that end, it's hired JPMorgan Managing Director Hari Moorthy to lead the building of a suite of commercial-banking tools to offer to corporate clients.

In addition to revenue growth, the commercial banking entry should provide a new source of low-cost deposits for Goldman.

Checking JPMorgan (who Goldman will now be competing against), about half of its $1.2T in deposits are from corporate customers, and it had $4.1B in revenue in 2017 from commercial loans, and another $3.4B from cash management and treasury services.