Oneok gas pipeline data system shuts, potential third cyberattack victim

Oneok (NYSE:OKE) says the electronic communication system for its natural gas pipelines has shut and will remain “unavailable until further notice,” but does not provide a reason.

The event would make OKE the third pipeline operator in two days to report an outage following yesterday's cyberattack against Energy Transfer Partners and Buckeye Pipeline Partners.

OKE operates 38K miles of pipelines and processing plants to gather and deliver gas and natural gas liquids from areas such as the Permian basin and the Rocky Mountain region.