CNBC: CBS submits below-market bid for Viacom

CBS has submitted its initial bid for Viacom (VIA, VIAB), kicking off a much-discussed process to recombine the two companies.

As signaled in recent reports, the bid is below Viacom's market value, CNBC reports.

The special committee at CBS wants its CEO and COO -- Les Moonves and Joe Ianniello -- to run the combination. That request is the biggest roadblock, David Faber said earlier, with Moonves wanting to pick his own management team, and Viacom and Shari Redstone wanting Viacom chief Bob Bakish as Moonves' second.

CBS finished the day up 4.3% after the early reports it wouldn't offer market value; Viacom was significantly lower (VIA -6.3% ; VIAB-3.7%). VIAB is 0.9% lower postmarket.

