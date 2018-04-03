Dave & Buster's sets guidance below consensus

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) edges past analyst estimates with its Q4 report.

Food and Beverage revenues increased 10.0% to $138.6M, while Amusement and Other revenues rose 15.3% to $166.3M.

Comparable sales were down 5.9% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.7% to $82.5M.

CEO update: "Our primary growth vehicle and the biggest driver of value continues to be opening stores that offer excellent returns in the face of a more intense competitive environment. However, recent sales trends in our comparable stores have been disappointing and we are working diligently to re-build momentum by evolving the brand."

Looking ahead, the company expects FY18 revenue of $1.20B to $1.24B vs. $1.25B consensus and EBITDA of $255M to $275M. EPS of $2.32 to $2.68 vs. $2.80 consensus.