WSJ: WPP probing CEO Sorrell for asset misuse, misconduct

Ad giant WPP -- under pressure both from clients and rivals amid lackluster performance -- is probing potential misuse of assets and personal misconduct by its CEO Martin Sorrell, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The board has hired a law firm to look into some issues. Sorrell sits on the board.

Sorrell has been in charge at the company since 1986 and oversaw its transformation into an ad powerhouse, but recently the company and its peers have seen competitive pressure from Google and Facebook, and WPP has been pressed to take action to reduce Sorrell's pay, which included £41.6M in shares in 2016.