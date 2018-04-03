Cloudera -17% after Q4 beats, mixed guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares plunge 17% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $101M to $102M (consensus: $102.32M), EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.17 (consensus: -$0.18), and a subscription revenue growth of 32% Y/Y to $85M to $86M.

FY19 guidance has downside revenue of $435M to $445M (consensus: $460.22M) and in-line EPS of -$0.62 to -$0.59 (consensus: -$0.60). Subscription revenue expected to grow 24% to $370M to $375M.

Key metrics: Subscription revenue, $84.3M (+50%); loss from operations, $16.6M; operating cash flow, -$22M; cash and equivalents, $43.2M; operating expenses, $116.3M.

