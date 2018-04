General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) says it completed its purchase of CSRA Inc. in a deal valued at ~$9.7B and will become part of General Dynamics Information Technology.

GD expects the deal to be accretive to EPS and to free cash flow per share in 2019 as well as generate estimated annual pre-tax cost savings of ~2% of the combined company's revenue by 2020.

The news comes a week after CACI International backed off a bidding war with GD by pulling its offer for CSRA.