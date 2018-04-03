Microsoft backs DoJ in asking Supreme Court to drop case

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) backs the Department of Justice request for the Supreme Court to dismiss a case related to whether prosecutors can force tech companies to hand over data stored overseas.

Microsoft says it “agrees with the government that there is no longer a live case or controversy between the parties with respect to the question presented.”

Last week, the DoJ obtained a new warrant under the recently passed CLOUD Act that rendered moot the previous warrant and the legal battle that ensued.

Previously: DoJ asks Supreme Court to drop Microsoft case due to CLOUD Act (April 3)