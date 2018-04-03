Stocks recoup ~80% of yesterday's big losses

Stocks finished with broad gains in volatile trading, after hovering between small gains and losses early before buying accelerated in the final hour of the session.

Technology shares (+1%) helped lead the rebound, with the FAANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet - finishing higher following heavy selling yesterday.

The group had lagged until a late afternoon headline that the White House had no specific plans for action against Amazon, despite yet another critical tweet earlier from Pres. Trump; the stock flipped a 1.2% loss into a final 1.5% gain and the broader market came along with it, thanks in part to some short-covering activity.

In the end, the S&P 500 finished near its session high and ~25 points above its 200-day simple moving average (2,590) after settling below the mark yesterday for the first time since June 2016.

All 11 S&P sectors finished in the green, led by energy (+2.1%) as WTI crude futures rose 0.7% to $63.45/bbl to rebound from a two-week low.

U.S. Treasury prices tumbled, pushing yields higher across the curve; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note jumped 5 bps to 2.78%, bouncing off an eight-week low, while the two-year yield also added 5 bps to 2.29%.