Reuters: Facebook won't apply strict EU data approach to rest of world

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is complying with new strict European standards on data privacy, but despite a month of flak over its approach to user privacy, it won't be applying those standards to the rest of the world, CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Reuters.

Ahead of a May deadline to comply with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, the company was already in compliance with many parts of the law, Zuckerberg says.

The company wants to extend those European guarantees around the world but would make exceptions he wouldn't define: "We're still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing."

