U.S. crude supply fell 3.28M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 3.28M barrels of crude oil for the week ending March 30, vs. a build of 5.32M last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 1.12M barrels and distillates show a build of 2.2M barrels.

Nymex May crude recently was $63.57/bbl in electronic trading, little changed from today's $63.51 settlement price.

