Alcoa to transfer Canadian pension obligations, take $0.68/share charge

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it signed contracts to transfer $555M in Canadian pension obligations and assets to three insurers, in a move to strengthen its balance sheet by lowering its risk to volatility from its pension plan obligations.

Alcoa expects to record an after-tax settlement charge of $128M, or $0.68/share, during Q2 due to the annuity transactions.

Alcoa says it will contribute ~$95M this month to facilitate the annuity transaction and maintain the funding level of the remaining plan obligations, part of the $300M in incremental contributions it previously said it would make in 2018 to U.S. and Canadian defined benefit pension plans.