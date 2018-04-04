Innovus Pharmaceuticals slides 10% post Q4 results

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:INNV -10% ) reports increase in net revenue by 41.2% to $2.4M & 83.3% to $8.8M for Q4 & FY respectively.

Q4: Gross margin was consistent at 78.2%; Operating Margin was -45.8%

EPS for Q4 & FY was $0.01 (+66.67% Y/Y) & $0.04 (+73.3% Y/Y) respectively; cash of $4.7M.

Recent developments in 2017: Received first commercial batch of 220,000 units of FlutiCare & launched FlutiCare in the U.S in November.

Entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement with Acerus Pharmaceuticals & Lavasta Pharma to sell products in OUS market.

