Reuters: Gazprom set to gain EU antitrust approval with concessions

The European Union is poised to settle its seven-year-old antitrust case against Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) after the Russian state-owned gas company agreed to price reforms and to allow rivals to gain a foothold in eastern Europe, Reuters reports.

A settlement, which would allow Gazprom to avoid a possible fine of as much as 10% of its global turnover, could come as early as this month although the timing could still slip, according to the report.

Gazprom, which supplies a third of the EU’s gas, last year offered to link prices to benchmarks such as western European gas market hubs and border prices in France, Germany and Italy, and allow price reviews every two years; it reportedly has tweaked its original proposal after negative feedback from EU countries and customers but the main elements remain unchanged.