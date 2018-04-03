Bloomberg: Enbridge seeking C$2B in sale of western Canada gas assets

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has hired Royal Bank of Canada to help it sell a package of Canadian gathering and processing assets that could fetch more than C$2B (US$1.56B), Bloomberg reports.

The assets reportedly are located across British Columbia and Alberta and were owned by Spectra Energy, which was acquired by ENB, whose shares have fallen 27% since the Spectra deal was announced in September 2016.

ENB has said it planned to divest ~C$10B in assets, with at least C$3B of those assets this year from its onshore renewable and gas midstream businesses.