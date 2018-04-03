Southwest says talking with Boeing for more 737 Max orders

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is considering an order for “more than a handful” of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max aircraft, says LUV CEO Gary Kelly, as the carrier benefits from lower tax rates and expanding travel demand.

LUV - the largest operator of Boeing 737s - has 227 unfilled orders for the Max, according to Boeing’s website; the carrier, which was the launch customer for the upgraded 737, has taken deliveries of 13 of the aircraft so far.

Kelly also says LUV remains on track to receive federal regulatory approval to operate flights from the U.S. west coast to Hawaii, and the carrier should fly to the state by the end of this year if certification is received by October.