California utilities say they're losing customers to new type of power supplier

California’s big three utilities - PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Edison International’s (NYSE:EIX) Southern California Edison and Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) San Diego Gas & Electric - today submitted a 363-page proposal to state regulators that they say is aimed at “allocating costs fairly between customers.”

The utilities are responding to smaller local suppliers that are signing their own power purchase deals at current lower rates, and then siphoning off customers by passing on the discounts; at least 4.5M California homes and businesses will be getting electricity from the smaller suppliers by year-end 2017, according to one estimate.

The big three utilities already get monthly exit fees from customers who switch but they say the model for calculating the fee is “unbalanced.”

PG&E claims the growing popularity of the smaller suppliers cost its remaining customers $180M last year, and says the figure could balloon to $500M in the early 2020s.