Enbridge denies link to condo deal between with EPA head, D.C. lobbyist

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is denying conflict of interest claims following a New York Times report that the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had been paying just $50/day for a Washington, D.C., property linked to the chairman of a lobbying firm that represents the Canadian company.

The NYT reported that EPA head Scott Pruitt had been renting a condominium from the wife of the chairman of Williams and Jensen at around the time the agency approved ENB’s controversial Line 67 replacement project.

“The facts do not support the reporter’s insinuation,” and the lobbying firm’s recent activity did not involve regulatory dealings tied to the Line 67 project but instead focused on broader policy issues, ENB says.

Pruitt is in hot water over the matter; the White House reportedly is reviewing his activities related to any links to the lobbyist, and the EPA inspector general already was investigating his frequent use of first-class flights and installation of a secure phone booth to conduct confidential calls.